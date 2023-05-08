Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Entergy worker discovers skeletal remains in field behind Pearl furniture store

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Skeletal remains were discovered in a field behind a furniture store in Pearl Monday afternoon.

According to Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap, an Entergy worker made the discovery around 1:52 p.m. near Ross Furniture.

At this time, officials are working to identify the remains and notify the next of kin.

No cause or manner of death was given.

