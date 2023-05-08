Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Driver turns himself in after crashing into crowded Loveland restaurant patio

Tobie Ramsey
Tobie Ramsey(Clermont County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A pickup truck driver accused of plowing through a crowded patio in downtown Loveland Friday night turned himself in and will appear in court Monday, according to the Clermont County Jail.

Tobie Ramsey faces three charges after Loveland police say he barreled through the outdoor patio at Paxton’s Grill on West Loveland Avenue: Inducing panic, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was booked into the jail around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and appeared in court a little more than 12 hours later.

On Monday, Ramsey pleaded not guilty to the charges, Clermont County court records show. The judge set his bond at $250,000 and as part of the bond, Ramsey is not allowed to drive, the documents explain.

The restaurant was hosting a special celebration for Cinco de Mayo, according to its Facebook page.

The crash knocked the patio awning down.

Multiple people suffered injuries described as minor, according to the Loveland Symmes Fire Department.

It was not clear Friday night whether the truck came into contact with anyone or whether the falling awning caused the injuries.

