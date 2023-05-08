Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A multi-award winning country music singer and songwriter from Mississippi is coming back home to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater this fall.

HARDY, a Philadelphia, Mississippi native, will perform on Friday, October 7, accompanied by special guests Lainey Wilson and Dean Marlowe.

HARDY has made a name for himself as arguably the best songwriter in the country music industry. He is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year; and has written many songs for most notably his close friend Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton.

He has written 12 No. 1 singles since 2018 as well.

As a singer, the Philadelphia native’s biggest hit was with the release the mockingbird & THE CROW.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. The order form will be added to this story upon release.

