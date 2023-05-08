Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas boy

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson was last seen on foot at 12 a.m. on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Juelz is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-ons.

Law enforcement officials believe Juelz to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you’re asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or dial 911.

