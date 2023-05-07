Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
UPDATE: Runaway Pass Christian boy returns home safe

Kobe Smith
Kobe Smith(Pass Christian Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian police confirmed that a runaway Pass Christian boy has returned home safely.

Chief Daren Freeman said Kobe Smith has been located in Pass Christian and is doing well.

Police reported that his parents said he never came inside after getting off the school bus on May 3.

