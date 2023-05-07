UPDATE: Runaway Pass Christian boy returns home safe

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian police confirmed that a runaway Pass Christian boy has returned home safely.

Chief Daren Freeman said Kobe Smith has been located in Pass Christian and is doing well.

Police reported that his parents said he never came inside after getting off the school bus on May 3.

