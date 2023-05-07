Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Ole Miss’s Harris sets SEC record with home runs

Calvin Harris hits four homeruns against Missouri. (Ole Miss Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WTOK) - Ole Miss junior, Calvin Harris, hit four homeruns in the Rebels 20-12 win over Missouri breaking two records.

Harris hit four homers including a grand slam and set the program record for most home run in a single game.

He also is the first player in SEC history to score four homers in a conference game.

Ole Miss takes the series against Missouri.

