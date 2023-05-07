Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man killed at Jackson apartment complex, coroner confirms

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed at a Jackson apartment complex, the coroner says.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Harrison Williams, 32, was killed at the Creekside Apartments.

The homicide occurred Saturday night. It is not yet known how the man died.

WLBT News called officials with the Jackson Police Department, and is awaiting a response.

