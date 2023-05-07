Man killed at Jackson apartment complex, coroner confirms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed at a Jackson apartment complex, the coroner says.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, Harrison Williams, 32, was killed at the Creekside Apartments.

The homicide occurred Saturday night. It is not yet known how the man died.

WLBT News called officials with the Jackson Police Department, and is awaiting a response.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.