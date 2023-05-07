Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

It’s a peaceful Sunday morning with the possibility of rain later in the day. The forecast anticipates chances of rain for the upcoming week as well.

Sunday morning is quiet and calm, but we are warming up today with Highs reaching into the...
Sunday morning is quiet and calm, but we are warming up today with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances are possible later in the afternoon and evening.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WEEKEND PLANNER: Into the weekend and next week, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There is a higher likelihood of rain in the upcoming week, with a 40-50% chance of showers and some potential thunderstorms.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The summery pattern looks to persist into much of next week, with a daily chance for showers and storms, though, no one day stands out to feature higher rain chances over another. In between any shower and storm chances, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies, seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s, and sultry mugginess.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

There is a higher likelihood of rain in the upcoming week, with a 40-50% chance of showers and...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

8 sent to the hospital after Pearl chase ends in Jackson
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody
4 people shot at Vicksburg night club
4 people shot at Vicksburg night club
From left to right: Ervin Allen, 14, Desmond Brent, 28, Jamarcus Ross, 22
14-year-old, two others arrested after armed robbery of Jackson business
Woman killed, 2 teens in critical condition after head-on collision in Vicksburg

Latest News

There is a higher likelihood of rain in the upcoming week, with a 40-50% chance of showers and...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Summer-like feels expected this weekend
First Alert Forecast: muggy, warm this weekend with scattered shower chances
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy with stormy periods Friday, into weekend