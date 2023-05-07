It’s a peaceful Sunday morning with the possibility of rain later in the day. The forecast anticipates chances of rain for the upcoming week as well.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WEEKEND PLANNER: Into the weekend and next week, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There is a higher likelihood of rain in the upcoming week, with a 40-50% chance of showers and some potential thunderstorms.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The summery pattern looks to persist into much of next week, with a daily chance for showers and storms, though, no one day stands out to feature higher rain chances over another. In between any shower and storm chances, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies, seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s, and sultry mugginess.

