Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms across the viewing area this evening. Our wet pattern continues for the week ahead and temperatures will be warming up!

Storms moving across portions of the viewing area on this Sunday evening. We are tracking a...
Storms moving across portions of the viewing area on this Sunday evening. We are tracking a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:00PM(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday afternoon!

Tracking warm temperatures across Central and South MS with Highs in the upper 8os, overcast to partly sunny skies. Some rain chances are possible as we get closer to the evening. Not everyone will get rain this evening.

Monday through Friday, we have some chances for rain across the area. Highs during this time will continue to reach into the middle to upper 80s during the week. Rain chances will range from 30 to 40 % chance of showers. Thursday holds a 50% chance of showers, and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Some storms are possible each day as we will have daytime heating during the afternoon, which could increase the chances of storm development.

For the weekend, Highs still range into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances are also possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms can’t be ruled out either.

Overall, we are tracking a wet pattern for this week and the humidity will begin to bump up slightly during the week. Feels-like temperatures could reach into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 sent to the hospital after Pearl chase ends in Jackson
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
4 people shot at Vicksburg night club
4 people shot at Vicksburg night club
From left to right: Ervin Allen, 14, Desmond Brent, 28, Jamarcus Ross, 22
14-year-old, two others arrested after armed robbery of Jackson business
Woman killed, 2 teens in critical condition after head-on collision in Vicksburg

Latest News

Sunday morning is quiet and calm, but we are warming up today with Highs reaching into the...
It’s a peaceful Sunday morning with the possibility of rain later in the day. The forecast anticipates chances of rain for the upcoming week as well.
There is a higher likelihood of rain in the upcoming week, with a 40-50% chance of showers and...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Summer-like feels expected this weekend
First Alert Forecast: muggy, warm this weekend with scattered shower chances