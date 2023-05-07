First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms across the viewing area this evening. Our wet pattern continues for the week ahead and temperatures will be warming up!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday afternoon!

Tracking warm temperatures across Central and South MS with Highs in the upper 8os, overcast to partly sunny skies. Some rain chances are possible as we get closer to the evening. Not everyone will get rain this evening.

Monday through Friday, we have some chances for rain across the area. Highs during this time will continue to reach into the middle to upper 80s during the week. Rain chances will range from 30 to 40 % chance of showers. Thursday holds a 50% chance of showers, and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Some storms are possible each day as we will have daytime heating during the afternoon, which could increase the chances of storm development.

For the weekend, Highs still range into the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances are also possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms can’t be ruled out either.

Overall, we are tracking a wet pattern for this week and the humidity will begin to bump up slightly during the week. Feels-like temperatures could reach into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

