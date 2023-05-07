Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department raising money for needed equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers at the Brownsville Fire Department held their annual Fish Fry Saturday to raise money for much-needed equipment because, contrary to popular belief, a lot more goes into fire fighting than just spraying water.

What starts as a simple community event quickly turns into cash for equipment that over 20 volunteer firefighters need to answer the call of duty.

“You know, it’s not high dollar. The Hinds County EOC, the Board of Supervisors do a great job in helping us get the equipment that we need to run day-to-day operations. But there are those things that they, you know, due to money situations that you know, they may or may not be able to get,” said Chief of the Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, Malcom Robinson.

Brownsville may be a small portion of Hinds County, but its fire crews cover more square mileage than any department in the county, meaning the need for these extra tools is essential.

Some examples of the tools that Chief Robinson showed off were air masks for firefighters, axes, plyers, and mallets.

“This is the little things, stuff like that. That’s what that fundraiser is for. To purchase these items that are not necessarily big ticket items, but they’re necessary to get the job done with,” said Chief Robinson

While the equipment funding is the most important part of the annual event, every firefighter agreed that the fish fry gives them an opportunity to connect with their community.

“It also brings our community together, and we have good, fun fellowship and food here, and we get to spend some time with some of those neighbors that we don’t get to see on a regular basis,” said Chief Robinson.

Chief Robinson says the fundraiser brings in anywhere from 4,000 to 8,000 dollars, and all proceeds go toward ensuring as many lives can be saved as possible.

