One dead, six injured in downtown Ocean Springs mass shooting

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead and six others are recovering from injuries after a shooting in downtown Ocean Springs Friday night. It happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on Government Street.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock identified the victim as Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point.

Surveillance photos released by police Saturday morning show the suspected gunman. If you can identify this person, or have any information that could help investigators narrow their search, you’re asked to call Ocean Springs Police at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Scratch Kitchen is in a busy section of downtown bars and restaurants usually packed on nights and weekends. Cinco de Mayo celebrations also drew a big crowd Friday night.

Witnesses on social media recounted their efforts to help victims as they waited for first responders to arrive. One person described holding his t-shirt over the wound of one victim, and comforting a family member of another victim.

Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto Avenue was still roped off with crime scene tape as investigators worked the scene.

The Ocean Springs shooting marks the sixth shooting in seven days in South Mississippi. Four of those shootings involved fatalities.

