Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Hancock County community holds candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims

Loved ones hold community memorial service
Families and friends of De’Arreis Smith and Haley Stamper held a candlelight vigil in their honor.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County and Bay St. Louis community mourning together after two teens were killed in a prom afterparty.

Families and friends of De’Arreis Smith and Haley Stamper held a candlelight vigil in their honor.

Diamondhead City Hall was illuminated as loved ones prepare to send their final farewells.

Relatives said the community has shown a tremendous amount of support following the horrific incident.

They’ll also continue to bring awareness to gun violence.

“We want them to know. We want everybody to know that we love them and we miss them. We are really advocates for them because our hearts ache because of the senseless crimes and the mass shootings. We can’t emphasize that enough. Our hearts ache because they should be here with us. They had promising futures, both of them,”said Jacqueline Gordon, De’Arreis’s grandmother.

“At night is when it gets really hard, but we get through and we lean on each other,” said Rhonda Lawson, HaeLeigh’s cousin.

Funeral services of Haeleigh Stamper will be tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Bayou Talla Fellowship in Kiln.

De’Arreis Smith arrangements are still being finalized.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 sent to the hospital after Pearl chase ends in Jackson
From left to right: Ervin Allen, 14, Desmond Brent, 28, Jamarcus Ross, 22
14-year-old, two others arrested after armed robbery of Jackson business
Algernon Sanders, 22
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder at Pebble Creek Apartments
Woman killed, 2 teens in critical condition after head-on collision in Vicksburg
Christian Lewis, 23
Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
MHSAA softball playoffs: Brandon and NW Rankin win Friday night
MHSAA softball playoffs: Brandon and NW Rankin win Friday night
Woman killed, 2 teens in critical condition after head-on collision in Vicksburg
New plan proposed for Yazoo Backwater area and it includes pumps