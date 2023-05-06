4 people shot at Vicksburg night club

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting at a Vicksburg night club Friday night.

According to Vicksburg police, the shooting occurred at Jacques’ Bar around midnight.

One victim was treated and released at the scene, another victim was transported to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The last two victims were transported to UMMC by a private vehicle. The extent of all of the injuries is unknown.

Vicksburg police says two subjects have been detained and are being questioned. The identities of the subjects and the four victims has not been released.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

