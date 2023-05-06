3 people serioulsy injured after near head-on collision in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are investigating a near head-on collision involving two vehicles in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News says the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Freetown Road.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, three people were extracted from the vehicles by emergency personnel. Vicksburg Daily News says all three individuals have serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

