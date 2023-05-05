Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death for a student found dead at the University of Nevada, Reno. (Source: KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia, Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Authorities in Nevada say they are investigating the death of a college student this week.

KOLO reports that campus workers at the University of Nevada, Reno found the body of a female student Thursday morning in the quad area near the engineering building.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Center identified the body as 21-year-old Quincy Russell. Family members said she went by the name Sky.

School officials said they are saddened to hear about the woman’s death, confirming the 21-year-old was a student at the university.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was found deceased on campus,” UNR President Brian Sandoval shared in a letter to staff and students. “The death of a student affects our entire university. We mourn this tragic loss.”

University police set up a perimeter around the area where the body was found. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the student was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no building closures or classes directly impacted.

The 21-year-old’s cause of death is currently pending an autopsy, according to Washoe County officials.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs
Stanley Self Jr., is now in custody days after allegedly shooting a state trooper.
Man who allegedly shot state trooper arrested in Rankin County
Christian Lewis, 23
Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed
Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020
From left to right: Jamarious Hamilton, Emanuel Williams Jr., Hamilton Tory, Jabarrie McCauley,...
Five arrested after more than 27 shots fired inside Mississippi apartment

Latest News

From the Vault: The beginning of WLBT News
FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, dancers from Jalisco, Mexico, perform during Cinco de...
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end