Willie Morris Library set to reopen Monday after being closed for repairs

Library books on a shelf.
(WNEM TV5)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson library that has been closed for more than two months is set to reopen Monday.

On Friday, the Jackson/Hinds Library System announced that the Willie Morris Library would reopen on Monday, May 8, at 9 a.m.

The branch closed on January 28 “due to substantial water damage caused by broken pipes,” according to a post on the JHLS Facebook page.

“We are happy to offer a ‘soft’ reopening of the library before the start of Summer Reading 2023,” the post stated.

Meanwhile, the system says repairs at the Old Canton Road branch are still not completed, and that the library’s public meeting room will be closed as a result.

Patrons will have to make other temporary adjustments as well, including having to ask the Information Desk workers for a key to access the public restroom. The book drop also has been moved closer to the curbside to make it easier to return books, the district says.

Morris is one of the more used libraries in Jackson/Hinds. According to the Mississippi Library Commission, more than 39,800 books were circulated at the branch in 2019, the year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By comparison, the Quisenberry Library in Clinton reported a circulation of more than 84,000 books the same year, while the Eudora Welty Library in downtown Jackson had a circulation of around 28,400.

