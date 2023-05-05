Things To Know Friday, May 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Bryant releases messages between him, Favre discussing ways to fund athletic facility

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is releasing his text messages and emails related to the investigation and civil lawsuit over misused welfare funds.

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is releasing text messages and emails that he believes will clear his name in the state’s largest embezzlement scandal. On Thursday, Bryant released a video responding for the first time to allegations that he is connected to the welfare scandal. He produced his communications for the public to see under pressure from media organizations. The former governor claimed he had nothing to do with the misuse of millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money.

2. Jackson attorney helps with release of humanitarian made famous in the movie Hotel Rwanda

He became well known after the release of the movie based on his life, Hotel Rwanda. But what many people in this country don’t know is Paul Rusesabagina was kidnapped from the United States and thrown into prison in Rwanda. WLBT met exclusively with the Jackson attorney, John Arthur Eaves, who was part of the team, along with the State Department, in helping gain his freedom just a few weeks ago. It has only been a few weeks since Paul Rusesabagina gained his freedom from a Rwandan prison. Well known Jackson attorney John Arthur Eaves and his son Brady worked tirelessly on the case. The president of Rwanda, had tried three or four attempts on his life. They had been following him, they had been hacking his media through Pegasus software, they have been stalking him”, Eaves said. Family members appealed for help after the kidnapping. Full story here.

3. Cinco de Mayo 2023: History, facts and how it’s celebrated

May 5 is Cinco de Mayo. The holiday officially commemorates the day in 1862 when the Mexican army, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza, conquered the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla. Cinco de Mayo - which literally translates to “May 5″ - is not Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 16, and marks the start of the war of Mexican independence from Spain. Some of the largest celebrations in the U.S. are held in Los Angeles and in towns throughout the West. The day is commemorated with celebrations of Mexican cuisine, culture, and music.

