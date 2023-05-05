Temporary sewage pump installed on Mill Street doesn’t solve entire neighborhoods sewage issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after WLBT told you about an on-going sewage leak on Mill Street, last week, the city installed a temporary fix to help relieve the smelly situation.

The new temporary pump that’s been placed on Mill Street seems to have resolved the sewage backup. But, that’s not the case just one block over - and it’s something business owners there are concerned about.

”We’ve set a pump out there to try to help alleviate the situation,” acting Jackson Public Works Director Robert Lee said.

That’s something business owners along Mill Street say they’ve wanted for year. And while it’s helping them, those right around the corner on McTyere Avenue have a different story.

“They’ve got a temporary issue and seems to be working on Mill Street. But it hasn’t relieved our issue at all,” business owner on McTyere Avenue, Paul Purser said.

Business and property owners along McTyere say the city has told them that the issues on Mill Street are directly connected to their situation. The temporary pump isn’t helping people like Andy Hilton and Purser.

“It’s taking the wind out of the sails for the whole area. There’s a lot of developments over here, a lot of positive things happening. A lot of young entrepreneurs, and I don’t know if anybody wants to invest in an area where the infrastructure is so uncertain,” Hilton explained.

“We can’t invite anybody from the public or clients to our office and conference here, just because of how gross it is,” Purser said.

This is only a temporary fix that been installed on Mill Street. Lee says the permanent solution is costly and could take time.

“It’s a very complicated project, because it does involve the railroad, particularly with the line running six blocks under the yard, from north to south. It’s not a quick go fix one little spot and everything’s good. We’re looking at probably north of $7 million for that project,” Lee explained.

“You wonder one day when you decide to sell something when anybody would anyone want it? And it definitely doesn’t help to to rent something either,” Hinton said.

“I really just want them to take this more seriously and actually do some investigating that beyond somebody just sticking a sign out in front of the building,” Purser explained.

Hilton said that prior to that temporary pump being installed, he and others called the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality regarding the issues. It wasn’t until they called the Environmental Protection Agency before changes were made.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.