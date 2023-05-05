Stuffed bunny goes on adventure after being left behind at Flowood hotel

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A stuffed bunny had quite the adventure after being left behind at a hotel in Flowood.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel, the stuffed bunny, whose name is ”Bunny,” was left behind by a little guest.

“Fortunately, we were able to locate the bunny and ensure he was well entertained while the hotel staff secured shipping information,” the hotel wrote.

During Bunny’s stay, he visited all the hotel departments and met the staff. Bunny also caught some rays by the pool and took a stop by the golf course.

The stuffed animal’s adventure was documented in a “one-of-a-kind hard-cover book” showcasing all that he did during his stay.

Now, Bunny and the book have been shipped back to Bunny’s little owner.

“A happy reunion for sure!” the post concluded.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.