Mothers of Murdered Sons
Stuffed bunny goes on adventure after being left behind at Flowood hotel
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A stuffed bunny had quite the adventure after being left behind at a hotel in Flowood.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel, the stuffed bunny, whose name is ”Bunny,” was left behind by a little guest.

“Fortunately, we were able to locate the bunny and ensure he was well entertained while the hotel staff secured shipping information,” the hotel wrote.

During Bunny’s stay, he visited all the hotel departments and met the staff. Bunny also caught some rays by the pool and took a stop by the golf course.

The stuffed animal’s adventure was documented in a “one-of-a-kind hard-cover book” showcasing all that he did during his stay.

Now, Bunny and the book have been shipped back to Bunny’s little owner.

“A happy reunion for sure!” the post concluded.

