Mothers of Murdered Sons
Suspect in custody after Howard Industries shooter fled scene, police say

Details will be added as soon as more information will become available. (Howard Industries Inc.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department confirmed that a suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation took place at Howard Industries in Laurel.

Police Chief Tommy Cox and Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer says the suspect was arrested in Stone County.

Sheriff’s offices from Forrest and Lamar counties previously issued a BOLO on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was described as a 1986 gray GMC pickup truck with a Stone County tag.

Cox also confirmed that one gunshot victim was transferred to Forrest General Hospital. He did not provide further details on the victim’s condition.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still on the scene at Howard’s Pendorff Road campus. The Laurel Police Department is leading the investigation.

More details will come as information becomes available.

