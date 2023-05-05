Morgan Wallen says he is ‘close’ to rescheduling concert date in Oxford

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a controversial ending to his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, country music star Morgan Wallen has announced that he plans to reschedule the event.

On April 23, Wallen canceled day two of his Oxford show with a message stating he was unable to perform after losing his voice.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight. Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits,” the message said.

Wallen took to social media Thursday, saying that he wants to reschedule the event that took place inside Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“To everyone in Oxford, I just want to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down,” he said, revealing that his team is “close” to having a rescheduling date.

Wallen goes on to say that an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

