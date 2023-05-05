Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
The Mississippi quintuplets are heading home
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WLBT) - Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae and Jake Easton are now all back home.

On Thursday, Malley Kate and Everleigh Ladner were the last of the quintuplets to leave Children’s of Mississippi.

The five babies were all born at Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on February 16.

The last update was in April, when the quintuplets celebrated their first Easter in neonatal intensive care at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

The story of the five miracles began last year when their parents, Haylee and Shawn Ladner, began intrauterine insemination treatment to get pregnant.

“We found out we were pregnant with the IUI, and my numbers were super, super high,” Haylee Ladner said in December. “We were thinking, ‘Okay, twins, it could be twins,’ cause we only had two eggs. [The doctor] said, ‘There’s five,’ and I immediately was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

When asked if they would try to have more children, the couple answered, “Definitely not. Five is enough.”

