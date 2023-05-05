Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 24 years and 6 months for Schwartz, a welder.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Schwartz to serve 170 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs
Stanley Self Jr., is now in custody days after allegedly shooting a state trooper.
Man who allegedly shot state trooper arrested in Rankin County
Christian Lewis, 23
Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed
Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020
From left to right: Jamarious Hamilton, Emanuel Williams Jr., Hamilton Tory, Jabarrie McCauley,...
Five arrested after more than 27 shots fired inside Mississippi apartment

Latest News

From the Vault: The beginning of WLBT News
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard
The Mississippi quintuplets are heading home
The Mississippi quintuplets are heading home
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star