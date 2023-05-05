Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed

Christian Lewis, 23
Christian Lewis, 23(Ridgeland City Jail)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after attacking an officer while being overdosed on a substance.

According to Ridgeland Police Department Chief Brian Myers, the incident occurred at a Family Dollar located in Ridgeland on County Line Road Thursday evening.

The subject, 23-year-old Christian Lewis, was overdosed on a substance. When Ridgeland police responded to the incident, Lewis attacked an officer while being apprehended.

Lewis was taken to a local Jackson hospital by ambulance and was escorted by Ridgeland police.

The 23-year-old was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to comply, and simple assault on a police officer.

