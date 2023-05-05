Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after attacking an officer while being overdosed on a substance.

According to Ridgeland Police Department Chief Brian Myers, the incident occurred at a Family Dollar located in Ridgeland on County Line Road Thursday evening.

The subject, 23-year-old Christian Lewis, was overdosed on a substance. When Ridgeland police responded to the incident, Lewis attacked an officer while being apprehended.

Lewis was taken to a local Jackson hospital by ambulance and was escorted by Ridgeland police.

The 23-year-old was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to comply, and simple assault on a police officer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.