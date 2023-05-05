Judge approves additional professional expenses for Jackson’s third-party manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party water manager is getting more money to cover his professional service costs.

But it’s unclear if he’s getting the full amount being sought.

On May 3, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate approved a motion to amend the professional budget for Jackson Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

Henifin had asked to increase his professional budget by nearly $840,000, in large part, to pay consultants working with him on the city’s billing system.

“Since Mr. Henifin was appointed as ITPM he has discovered that the WSBA uses a proprietary billing software that requires specialized consulting assistance to operate,” his request stated.

“Mr. Henifin also discovered the need to provide additional community outreach and engagement with citizens of Jackson that may require the hiring of a full-time employee or use of additional contractor support.”

Henifin’s attorneys estimated he would need $500,000 for software consulting costs, as well as $339,500 for community outreach and other costs.

Wingate agreed to increase the third-party’s budget, but it was not clear if he agreed to the full amount or just a portion of that.

His order states that the request should be approved “in accordance with the proposed amended professional budget.” However, he only references an amount of $389,000.

Henifin, who said in a text the additional funds would come through the Environmental Protection Agency, has yet to respond to a question on whether the full $840,000 was approved.

Henifin was appointed third-party manager last year as part of a federal court order handed down in November placing Jackson’s water system and water billing system under receivership.

The order set his initial first-year budget at just under $3 million. The amount included $400,000 for the manager’s salary, living and travel expenses, and $1.1 million for ITPM staff compensation and expenses.

The funds, which are being provided by the Environmental Protection Agency, are in addition to the operations and maintenance and capital improvement dollars that must be provided by the city.

