Mothers of Murdered Sons
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder at Pebble Creek Apartments

Algernon Sanders, 22
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with murder.

Investigators arrested Algernon Sanders Thursday around 3 p.m. on Manhattan Road.

The victim’s body was discovered at Pebble Creek Apartments off Manhattan Road.

No other details about the crime were released.

