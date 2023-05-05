JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder at Pebble Creek Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with murder.

Investigators arrested Algernon Sanders Thursday around 3 p.m. on Manhattan Road.

The victim’s body was discovered at Pebble Creek Apartments off Manhattan Road.

No other details about the crime were released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.