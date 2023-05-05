Jackson businessman, Hinds County reserve officer Nick Clark dies

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirms long-time reserve officer Nick Clark has died. Clark’s most recent role was Captain of the Reserves Unit.

Clark, a licensed auctioneer and Jackson businessman, served numerous roles with the department for more than 30 years.

Clark, seen here at one of the many city impound lot auctions he oversaw, was also involved in the sheriff department’s vice and narcotics sting operations over the years.

Sheriff Jones tells 3 On Your Side that Captain Clark will be sorely missed, and we are thankful for his commitment and dedication to Hinds County.

Jones says Clark died of natural causes. He was 75 years old.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.