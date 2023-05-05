Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs
Stanley Self Jr., is now in custody days after allegedly shooting a state trooper.
Man who allegedly shot state trooper arrested in Rankin County
Christian Lewis, 23
Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed
Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020
From left to right: Jamarious Hamilton, Emanuel Williams Jr., Hamilton Tory, Jabarrie McCauley,...
Five arrested after more than 27 shots fired inside Mississippi apartment

Latest News

From the Vault: The beginning of WLBT News
WLBT at 5p
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard