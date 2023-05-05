First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday afternoon storms caused damage in parts of Copiah, Lawrence and Jefferson Davis Counties. Power outages and tree limbs were knocked down and damaged some homes. We aren’t expecting any storms through overnight tonight. The weekend and next week look unsettled in a Summer-like pattern. Expect morning lows in the 60s, with each day being partly sunny and a chance for afternoon and evening storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s and near 90 degrees. Higher humidity will be the rule as well. While most of the area won’t see widespread storms, hit or miss activity is expected daily and we can’t rule out some severe potential, but the likelihood remains low. The average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:09am and the sunset is 7:45pm.

