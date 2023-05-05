Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy with stormy periods Friday, into weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: With a warm front draped over the region, expect an uptick in rain opportunities to round out the work week. Morning clouds and opportunities for showers and storms, at times - an isolated strong storm with gusty wind and hail will be possible. Sunshine will break through the clouds by afternoon as highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Storms will fade within an hour or two of sunset - though, a few could refire overnight, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Into the weekend and next week, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The summery pattern looks to persist into much of next week, with a daily chance for showers and storms, though, no one day stands out to feature higher rain chances over another. In between any shower and storm chances, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies, seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s and sultry mugginess.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs
Stanley Self Jr., is now in custody days after allegedly shooting a state trooper.
Man who allegedly shot state trooper arrested in Rankin County
Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020
From left to right: Jamarious Hamilton, Emanuel Williams Jr., Hamilton Tory, Jabarrie McCauley,...
Five arrested after more than 27 shots fired inside Mississippi apartment
Christian Lewis, 23
Man arrested after attacking Ridgeland police officer while overdosed

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Turning unsettled into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: summer-like weather pattern to emerge into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: springing toward summer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warmer Thursday; summery pattern emerges