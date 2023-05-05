First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy with stormy periods Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: With a warm front draped over the region, expect an uptick in rain opportunities to round out the work week. Morning clouds and opportunities for showers and storms, at times - an isolated strong storm with gusty wind and hail will be possible. Sunshine will break through the clouds by afternoon as highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Storms will fade within an hour or two of sunset - though, a few could refire overnight, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Into the weekend and next week, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The summery pattern looks to persist into much of next week, with a daily chance for showers and storms, though, no one day stands out to feature higher rain chances over another. In between any shower and storm chances, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies, seasonably warm temperatures in the 80s and sultry mugginess.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.