Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: muggy, warm this weekend with scattered shower chances

Summer-like feels expected this weekend
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although this morning’s batch of showers has cleared to the east, there is still the potential for more scattered downpours and possible storms this afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out as well with gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy out today in the lower to middle 80s now that winds have shifted out of the south. Most showers or storms should diminish shortly after sunset later this evening. Temperatures will be slow to cool under a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 60s to near 70-degrees.

Keep an eye to the sky this weekend because more scattered showers or thunderstorms could develop at times, especially with the heating of the day. We do not anticipate washout conditions or steady rainfall but be mindful of the chance for rain if plan on being outdoors. Highs over the weekend look to peak in the 80s each afternoon with humid nights in the 60s/70s.

A more summertime-like weather pattern will take over for much of next week and into the extended forecast. There will be a daily opportunity for occasional showers throughout the work week as above normal temperatures continue.

