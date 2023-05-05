Enter to win free pizza
Cinco de Mayo 2023: History, facts and how it’s celebrated

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - May 5 is Cinco de Mayo.

The holiday officially commemorates the day in 1862 when the Mexican army, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza, conquered the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla.

Cinco de Mayo - which literally translates to “May 5″ - is not Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 16, and marks the start of the war of Mexican independence from Spain.

Some of the largest celebrations in the U.S. are held in Los Angeles and in towns throughout the West. The day is commemorated with celebrations of Mexican cuisine, culture, and music.

WLBT’s Morgan Harris stopped by Green Ghost Tacos to get some tips on authentic Mexican cuisine.

