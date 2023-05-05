Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Body of man found floating in Holmes County lake

(WLUC)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found floating in a Holmes County lake Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Willie March, the body was found around 3:30 p.m.

He said someone was riding near Bee Lake, which is just outside of Thornton, Mississippi, when they saw the body floating in the water.

Both the sheriff’s office and the game warden were called to investigate.

The body, which was that of a Black male, was recovered from the water and sent to a funeral home in Yazoo City for an autopsy and an examination.

The body has not yet been identified, but the sheriff has confirmed the man is from Yazoo City.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, but the incident is under investigation.

