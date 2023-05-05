Enter to win free pizza
Black Rodeo to return to Jackson in July

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippians are saddling up for the return of the Black Rodeo in the capital city.

Organizers are expecting thousands of rodeo lovers to attend this year.

“The rodeo is a big deal. It’s the original American sport. We’re glad and delighted to have the Black Rodeo back here at the state fairgrounds,” Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gibson said.

The rodeo kicks off on July 15 at 6 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

