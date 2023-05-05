Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
8 sent to the hospital after Pearl chase ends in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit which began in Pearl and ended in Jackson sent eight people to the hospital with injuries early Friday morning.

It started around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 when a Pearl police officer spotted a Dodge Charger without a license plate and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect sped off, according to Pearl Spokesman Greg Flynn, and the officer began a chase.

In South Jackson, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road, injuring the suspect, a passenger in the Charger, and six juveniles from the other vehicle.

All were sent to the hospital with injuries, Flynn said.

Police found marijuana and a stolen gun in the Charger, but have not yet made an arrest. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

