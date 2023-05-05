8 sent to the hospital after Pearl chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police pursuit which began in Pearl and ended in Jackson sent eight people to the hospital with injuries early Friday morning.

It started around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49 when a Pearl police officer spotted a Dodge Charger without a license plate and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect sped off, according to Pearl Spokesman Greg Flynn, and the officer began a chase.

In South Jackson, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Ellis Avenue and Robinson Road, injuring the suspect, a passenger in the Charger, and six juveniles from the other vehicle.

All were sent to the hospital with injuries, Flynn said.

Police found marijuana and a stolen gun in the Charger, but have not yet made an arrest. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.