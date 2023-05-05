Enter to win free pizza
23-year education veteran named superintendent of Hinds Co. School District

Dr. Robert Sanders was appointed superintendent of the Hinds County School District.
Dr. Robert Sanders was appointed superintendent of the Hinds County School District.(Hinds County School District)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An assistant superintendent with 23 years of experience in education has been tapped to take over the top job with the Hinds County School District.

On Friday, the district’s board of trustees announced Dr. Robert Sanders has been appointed as superintendent for the district.

He will take over in the role on July 1.

“We believe Dr. Sanders is well equipped to continue the district’s climb to excellence,” Board President Dr. Linda Laws said in a statement. “The HCSD family is proud to say that we are ready to take the next step on this journey to educate our students to be college and career ready.”

Sanders has worked in education for more than two decades, serving as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, a district news release says.

He also served as assistant superintendent of the Simpson County School District and Hinds County School District before being appointed to his new position.

“I am grateful to God for ordering my steps and guiding me to this point for this time,” Sanders said. “I am thankful to for the support and vote of confidence from the Hinds County School Board as we embark upon this tremendous task of moving our district from good to great.”

Sanders has a bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree from Jackson State University.

He also is a graduate of the Mississippi School Board Association’s’ Perspective Superintendent Leadership Academy.

