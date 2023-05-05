14-year-old, two others arrested after armed robbery of Jackson business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three subjects, including a 14-year-old boy, were arrested after an armed robbery of a business in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department responded to a call Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of University Boulevard.

According to JPD, Ervin Allen, 14, Desmond Brent, 28, and Jamarcus Ross, 22, were all arrested and charged with armed robbery of a business at the location.

Jackson police have not released the name of the business that was robbed.

