Youth baseball coming back to Grove Park

Coach Johnson says they are trying to get Grove Park back the way it used to be and that’s with vibrant young people learning and playing the sport of baseball
By Christopher Fields
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Clint Johnson says he’s hoping to hit a homerun by getting as many children and teenagers as possible to play baseball at Grove Park this summer.

He says it’s all in an effort to keep young people off the streets and from engaging in any criminal or violent activities.

“It’s really not about baseball, its about giving kids something constructive to do,” Coach Johnson said.

Coach Johnson says over the past ten years, participation has declined and that it’s hard to get people registered to play.

He believes crime in the capital city has played a huge part in that, but he now wants to see change.

“By that kid being on that team, that kid can learn how to be a part of team, they can learn leadership, they can learn resilience,” Coach Johnson stated.

With the help of the community, Johnson is doing all he can to build the Grove Park program back up.

“What we want to provide here is an alternative to being in the streets,” he said. “Our kids are great. I believe in kids, but you have to give them positive energy and give them something to do. When they are participating in things, kids are great.”

Some of the challenges the park faces are copper thefts.

“Thieves have stolen the copper out the lights,” Johnson said. “So therefore, we have no field lights and we can’t play games at night so that kind of pushed us to make adjustments and be resourceful.”

Volunteers are also needed.

Any parent who wishes to sign their child up for baseball can do so, by going to the park’s website here.

