Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Victim escapes after kidnapping in Southaven

Southaven police
Southaven police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to an aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping call on Thursday morning.

The kidnapping took place in the area of Tangletree Drive and Tchulahoma Road around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim escaped and notified law enforcement.

The incident ended peacefully as the suspect surrendered to officers, said SPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Mississippi man killed by police after 16-hour standoff
Casey Grayson
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
This undated photo released by the Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department shows William Carl...
Mississippi man charged with threatening to kill US Senator

Latest News

Judge temporarily blocks H.B. 1020 from going into effect.
Judge issues temporary restraining order blocking implementation of H.B. 1020
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, May 4
Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: springing toward summer