Things To Know Thursday, May 4

1. ‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32

Mississippi native and three-time Olympic sprint medalist, Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32. Bowie’s management agency broke the news in a tweet Wednesday morning, saying in part, “Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright!” The statement did not reveal or release the cause of Bowie’s death. Bowie won gold (4x100-meter relay), silver (100m), and bronze (200m) for the U.S. at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After finishing second in the 100 meters in Rio, she also won the race at the world championships in London a year later.

2. Pearl mother outraged after daycare worker is charged with assaulting her 3-year-old child

Injuring and assaulting a 3-year-old, that’s what one Pearl daycare worker is now being accused of doing this week. On Tuesday, the Pearl Police Department arrested 61-year-old Reneatha Gibbs from A Fresh Start and Time to Learn Childcare Center. Jessica Willis said her daughter, 3-year-old Madison, came home with bruises on her backside after leaving the daycare on April 25. Willis alleges Gibbs is the one who put the bruises on her daughter after hitting her. Full story here.

3. Mississippi man charged with threatening to kill US Senator

This undated photo released by the Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department shows William Carl Sappington, who is charged with threatening to injure or kill a United States official. A federal judge has denied bond for the Mississippi man who allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker on April 26, 2023. (Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department via AP) (AP)

A federal judge has denied bond for a Mississippi man who the FBI said threatened to kill U.S. Senator Roger Wicker on April 26. William Carl Sappington, 58, is charged with threatening to injure or kill a United States official. During a preliminary hearing Wednesday in federal court for the Northern District of Mississippi, Magistrate Judge Roy Percy ordered Sappington detained until the case is presented to a grand jury, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. “Mr. Sappington has a history of violent offenses, both felony and misdemeanor and of failing to abide by the conditions of release,” Percy said. “He was on parole for the theft conviction at the time of the new offense.” Sappington went to the Hickory Flat residence of George Wicker, the senator’s cousin, on April 26, according to FBI special agent Jason Nixon’s testimony.

