Mothers of Murdered Sons
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack

Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that has killed a child and seriously injured a woman.

KCRG reports that police responded to an animal attack in a Black Hawk County neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers said a 9-month-old child was killed and a 49-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The child died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

The names of the victims and details on what led up to the attack were not immediately released.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

