Pearl daycare worker case transferred to Rankin Co. Justice Court

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The case involving a Pearl daycare worker accused of assaulting a child has been transferred to another court.

On Tuesday, Reneatha Gibbs, 61, was arrested and charged with simple assault for allegedly injuring a 3-year-old girl at A Fresh Start Time to Learn Daycare. Gibbs bonded out on a $10,000 bond that same night.

Pearl Public Information Officer Gregg Flynn told WLBT Thursday that the case for Gibbs originally being investigated by the Pearl Police Department has been transferred to the Rankin County Justice Court.

Flynn says Pearl police are now receiving more tips about other alleged incidents at the daycare, but additional charges have not been filed.

WLBT has reached out to Rankin County Justice Court to learn why the case was transferred and when Gibbs is expected to be back in court, but have received no response at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.