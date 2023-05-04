MHSAA State Track meet postponed due to weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to forecasted weather in the area, the Friday’s State Track & Field Championship Meet in Pearl has been postponed, with a makeup date to be determined, the MHSAA announced Thursday.

The postponement will affect the Class 1A, 3A, and 5A events. A decision on the Class 2A, 4A, and 6A events, which are scheduled for Saturday, will be made Friday by 10 a.m.

Friday's Class 1A, 3A, 5A Track & Field Championship Meet has been postponed with a makeup date TBD. A decision about Saturday's Class 2A, 4A, 6A Track & Field Championship Meet will be made by 10 a.m. Friday. pic.twitter.com/UDBR9vQAfC — Misshsaa (@misshsaa) May 4, 2023

