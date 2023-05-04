MDOT: Old Canton Road bridge in Jackson to receive repairs

Enter to win free pizza
Old Canton Road bridge in Jackson to receive repairs
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge on Old Canton Road in Jackson will finally be repaired months after the problem began.

According to MDOT, the repairs will begin Monday, May 8, at the southbound Old Canton Road bridge right before Meadowbrook Road.

A hole under the roadway embankment adjacent to the bridge has been temporarily closed to traffic for months. MDOT will notify the public once work is complete and the roadway is reopened.

