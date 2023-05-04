MDOT: Old Canton Road bridge in Jackson to receive repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge on Old Canton Road in Jackson will finally be repaired months after the problem began.

According to MDOT, the repairs will begin Monday, May 8, at the southbound Old Canton Road bridge right before Meadowbrook Road.

A hole under the roadway embankment adjacent to the bridge has been temporarily closed to traffic for months. MDOT will notify the public once work is complete and the roadway is reopened.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.