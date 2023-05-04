Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man who allegedly shot state trooper arrested in Rankin County

Stanley Self Jr., is now in custody days after allegedly shooting a state trooper.
Stanley Self Jr., is now in custody days after allegedly shooting a state trooper.(Special to WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly shot a Mississippi State Trooper Tuesday has been taken into custody.

The man, Stanley Self Jr., was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday at the Bridgewater Apartments on Avalon Way in Rankin County.

Self’s girlfriend was also taken into custody at a gas station on Old Canton Road in Ridgeland, according to police chief Bryan Myers.

The woman’s name has yet to be released.

Self is accused of shooting Trooper Ryan Watson on U.S. Highway 61 in Bolivar County.

Trooper Watson is expected to make a full recovery, according to a post by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

