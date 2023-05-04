Madison man given two life sentences for strangling woman, running her off the road

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man has been given two life sentences without parole for strangling a woman and attempting to injure her with his vehicle, authorities say.

Tyler Culberson, 31 was convicted of two counts of aggravated domestic violence after a two-day jury trial in Madison County Circuit Court.

Culberson is described as a violent, habitual offender, but his conviction stems from an incident on October 30, 2022.

The female victim said she was trying to escape Culberson, her boyfriend, who she says had assaulted her the night before at a home in Madison.

“The victim had several injuries including bite marks on her face and arm, bruises on the back of her neck, a black eye, and a broken arm - all at the hands of Culberson,” said Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr.

The night of her escape, police say the woman’s car had been forced off the road by another car. Her car had gone airborne, striking a tree and then a light pole.

Madison Police then released a BOLO for Culberson’s vehicle.

Richland Police located the vehicle and approached Culberson the next night.

He gave the officers a fake name and attempted to flee, the district attorney said.

He was eventually located hiding behind a daycare in Richland.

