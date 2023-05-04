‘I did nothing wrong’: Former governor to release text messages in TANF scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi governor is slated to release text messages and emails Monday that he says will clear his name in the state’s largest embezzlement scandal.

Former Gov. Phil Byrant is releasing text messages and emails that have been requested by the defendants in two civil suits related to the misuse of millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The suits were brought by Mississippi Today, the Mississippi Free Press and Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, seeking his communications regarding the construction and funding of a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Mississippi Free Press Editor and CEO Donna Ladd said in a statement on the publication’s website that she welcomed the news.

“That’s a victory for public transparency,” she said. “We joined other media outlets in this effort because we believe the public has the right to view those messages to see what, if anything new, they reveal about the theft of federal welfare funds.”

Bryant’s records were subpoenaed last July as part of the suit, which was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court.

The correspondence is expected to be released at 5 p.m., according to a statement obtained by WLBT.

The former governor released a video statement at bryanttexts.com, maintaining that he’s done nothing wrong and that he was a “whistleblower” who actually brought the misspending to light.

“After much thought and discussion with counsel, I made the decision to forgo any arguments about executive privilege in this matter and simply release them all,” he said. “Frankly, I’m tired of paying legal fees for lawsuits that I’m not a party to, to protect my privacy and an executive privilege that should exist for future governors.”

Bryant, in his statement, goes on to say the only thing the texts reveal is a “busy man” and a “governor of state communicating in a kind and consistent manner with everyone with whom I dealt.”

“In large part, my text messages consist of salutations, thumbs up emojis, and ‘will dos,’ and ‘I’ll check on it,’ and ‘sounds good,’” he said.

He says the messages have been misreported by the media and used as a weapon against him. “Most of the messages, if all, the media wants you to see have already been reported and twisted and reported again.”

Ladd, though, disputed the former governor’s claim, saying, “We’ve been clear since the state auditor and Hinds DA broke the news of the scandal... that we have not yet seen evidence that those who are not already charged with a crime are guilty of a crime or have broken a specific law, including Phil Bryant.”

As for the volleyball center at USM, he says the transaction was approved by over a dozen lawyers from multiple entities.”

“The Institutions of Higher Learning, the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Human Services and Southern Miss, as well as attorneys from multiple non-profits, all approved that transaction, knowing where the money came from,” he said.

“As governor, if I wanted to make a transaction like that happen, I didn’t have the power to do so.”

The former governor goes on to say that once the communications are released, they again will be mischaracterized by “a billionaire-driven media outlet and Democratic political consultants.”

Bryant was referring to Mississippi Today, a nonprofit news organization, whose funders include Jim Barksdale and Richard F. Scruggs.

Chief Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.