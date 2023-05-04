Did EPA’s inability to open zip files delay its investigation into MDEQ?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - EPA’s apparent inability to access zip files has likely contributed to a delay in releasing findings in a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

In October, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it was launching a Title VI civil rights investigation into MDEQ’s lack of investment into Jackson’s sewer system.

Preliminary findings in the case were due on April 18.

However, on that day EPA, officials notified the agency the investigation was ongoing and that it was seeking additional interviews with MDEQ officials.

Part of the problem, according to correspondence from MDEQ Executive Director Chris Wells, is the EPA’s inability to open files submitted to it as part of the investigation.

The four-page letter outlines the EPA’s failure to open zip files submitted to EPA by MDEQ and its failure to inform MDEQ in a timely manner that it was unable to open them.

He says that the EPA’s failure to communicate with MDEQ shouldn’t delay findings in the investigation from being released.

“Had EPA advised MDEQ sooner that it was having difficulty accessing the files, MDEQ could have helped offer a solution,” he wrote. “It cannot be said that EPA’s failure to meet its regulatory deadline is MDEQ’s fault.”

Wells submitted the letter to Anhthu Hoang, acting director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights on April 26, a little more than a week after preliminary findings were set to be released.

The eight-page letter outlines MDEQ’s efforts to provide documentation to MDEQ, including records that date back five decades to when the state agency was founded, as well as EPA’s apparent inability to open those files.

Timeline of EPA investigation into MDEQ December 23, 2022 EPA requests documents dating back to MDEQ’s creation; requires MDEQ to submit them within 30 days. January 24, 2023 MDEQ provides documents via a compressed zip file. February 10, 2023 EPA informs MDEQ it’s unable to access the zip files; MDEQ uploads the files again to a Sharefile after confirming the original data was not corrupted. April 3, 2023 MDEQ advised EPA still unable to open files. April 5, 2023 EPA provided with jump drive of files extracted from zip files. April 18, 2023 Initial findings in investigation due; EPA says still reviewing evidence, waiting on “IT assistance” to open files on USB drive.

He says extending the investigation any further would be a disservice to MDEQ and to the complainants in the matter, did not rule out litigation to force EPA to make its findings known.

“MDEQ does not plan to wait for years for EPA’s decision and does not believe it should be subject to further requests for documentation and witness interviews,” he wrote. “It is a great disservice to MDEQ - and to the Title VI complainants - for EPA to drag this process out.”

Investigations are conducted in accordance with the EPA’s Case Resolution Manual, which states that the office “must be able to identify an act that occurred within 180 calendar days of filing the correspondence or the existence of a continuing systematic policy or practice.”

EPA launched an investigation into MDEQ last fall after the National NAACP and others filed a civil rights complaint against the state agency for what they say was years of “disinvestment” in Jackson’s infrastructure.

Nearly 83 percent of Jackson’s population is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while the majority of state leaders are white.

The complaint spawned a separate inquiry into the Mississippi State Department of Health for failing to provide funding for the city’s water infrastructure needs.

In October, an EPA spokeswoman told WLBT findings were supposed to be released in 180 days.

However, on April 18, exactly 180 days after the inquiry was launched, EPA told MDEQ that it could not open the files submitted by the agency. It also requested additional interviews with MDEQ officials.

Wells argues the EPA could have responded to MDEQ’s offer to make staff available months ago, “within the timeframe allowed by the regulation.”

He also takes issue with EPA requiring agencies to follow regulatory deadlines that the EPA itself won’t.

“EPA’s obligation to issue preliminary findings within 180 days is mandatory,” he wrote. “EPA’s unlawfully withheld agency action is subject to immediate legal action, and MDEQ can demonstrate that it has standing to request judicial relief.”

He goes on to state that EPA “does not genuinely understand the information that has been made readily available to it,” pointing to an April 5 meeting between state and federal officials.

The inquiry has centered on MDEQ’s Clean Water Revolving Fund program, which is set up to provide low-interest loans to municipalities to address wastewater infrastructure needs.

NAACP claims that provisions of the program are discriminatory to Jackson, including provisions to limit loan forgiveness to $2 million.

MDEQ has pointed to the fact that Jackson has received more than $163 million in SRF funding since the program was established in 1992, including more than $31 million in 2021.

The agency says Jackson has never been denied a request for a loan and that the city is eligible for the same loan forgiveness as other municipalities.

State environmental leaders also point to the fact that all SRF provisions were approved by EPA prior to going into effect.

Wells says that had EPA reviewed the information it had received, it would have known that.

However, at an April 5 meeting, he says investigators still had not reviewed the documents submitted by his agency, as evidenced by the questions asked.

“The most cursory review of MDEQ’s written response to the Title VI complaint or its written response to EPA’s document request would have revealed the answers to some of the rudimentary questions asked during that meeting,” he wrote. “It is inexplicable that EPA has not progressed farther in its investigation of this matter given the amount of time that is has had.”

EPA officials were not immediately available for comment.

