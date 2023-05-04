First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After days of pleasant and dry conditions, we will begin to see that change overnight into Friday. Clouds and moisture levels will gradually increase tonight. This will result in warmer temperatures with lows in the lower to middle 60s. With a warm front lifting across the region, chances for rain and possible storms will make a return on Friday. Activity on the radar could pick up by the morning hours before tapering off after sunset. A couple of gusty or strong storms cannot be ruled out as well. Otherwise, expect temperatures to reach the middle 80s in most spots as sunshine peaks between the clouds. Quieter conditions are expected tomorrow night as low temperatures slowly drop to the upper 60s. A very summertime-like weather pattern will continue with us for the weekend and next week. We aren’t expecting washout conditions, but there will be a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will also feel muggy and toasty out each day with high temperatures well in the 80s.

