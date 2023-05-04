First Alert Forecast: springing toward summer

THURSDAY: High pressure, still hanging on, starts to head further east – opening a southerly flow, helping to bolster warm afternoon, generally, in the lower to middle 80s amid mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to move into the region overnight with lows only bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FRIDAY: With a warm front draped over the region, expect an uptick in rain opportunities to round out the work week. Sunshine will mix with clouds mixing with a risk for scattered showers and storms, at times. An isolated strong storm with gusty wind and hail will be possible. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Storms will fade within an hour or two of sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Into the weekend and next week, expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on the western fringe of high pressure and sluggish system hanging out over the Southern Plains. While a washout isn’t anticipated, be on guard for the potential storms to impact some plans. Highs will stay quite warm, in the middle to upper 80s – lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.